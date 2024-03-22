 
Keanu Reeves unveils new hair cut

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Keanu Reeves revealed his new hair transformation and has undergone a major haircut for his upcoming role in Jonah Hill’s dark comedy film.

The Matrix actor was spotted with much shorter hair walking around the sets of his upcoming film Outcome in California.

He donned a casual look with brown bomber jacket, paired with a white T-shirt and jeans, and was holding a notebook as he strolled.

The 59-year-old actor has been slaying his signature long, shoulder-length hair for the past few years and especially for his role in John Wick.

The John Wick star was last spotted with long hair on the set of his other film Good Fortune on February 29 and when he attended the Saturn Awards on February 4.

One more time when Reeves cut his hair short was for his role in the film The Matrix Resurrections.

In the film Outcome, Reeves will be playing a character of “a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.” 

