Ryan Gosling ladylove Eva Mendes' Oscar snub ensues split speculations

Ryan Gosling drew attention at the Oscars night with an all-black sleek attire and his dazzling performance. But one thing that raised eyebrows was Eva Mendes' notable absence.

While the Barbie star was the talk of the town for his history-making I’m Just Ken performance and his nomination for Best Supporting Actor, fans were concerned about his relationship status with Eva.

Although the Ghost Rider actress was later seen backstage and paid a tribute to her husband via an Instagram post, “People were surprised Eva wasn’t by Ryan’s side”, a source told In Touch.

“It was a huge evening for him, and she was nowhere to be found. Ryan and Eva don’t like to go to events together, but the Oscars were different”, the insider added.

The actors, who brood two children Esmeralda, 9 and Amada, 7, are seemingly going through a rough patch in their relationship as the source conveyed, “Eva has given up a lot to support Ryan and be a hands-on mother to their two daughters.”

“(But, now) Ryan goes to set and enjoys his work and interacts with his colleagues, while she’s sitting home caring for their kids with no other social life,” implying that the mother of two is feeling isolated and overwhelmed with parenting alone.

Speaking about keeping their alleged marriage under wraps, the informer hinted that the Canadian actor’s demeanour heavily influences the dynamic of relationship.

They added, “He insists on their ultra-private image, and from the beginning, he was the one who decided that they would not step out together.”

The insider also spilled that Eva has ‘declared’ to leave L.A. and move away from Hollywood while Ryan is persistent due to his career.

Another issue in their alleged marriage is their conflicting desires regarding expanding their family, “Ryan has brought up having another child, but that led to another fight between them because Eva doesn’t want one”, the source revealed before continuing, “Eva’s decision on baby No. 3 might be the final straw; they could break up over it.”

Amidst this tension, Eva is aiming to keep Ryan happy, but her patience may be wearing thin as the source suggested, "Eva wants to make Ryan happy, but it’s only a matter of time before she’s had enough."