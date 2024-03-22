 
Meghan Markle branded beyond cruel and limelight driven

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for being incredibly cruel towards Prince Harry, especially on a day of honoring his mother Princess Diana.

Royal author and commentator Angela Levin issued these sentiments during her interview with GBN America.

She began by highlighting everything with Nana Akua and began by saying, “She wants to be in charge. She didn’t want to be walking behind Catherine often during the time when they were there.”

“She would try and go first into the next room. The aides, some of them would walk incredibly quickly to hold them back because they couldn’t go before Queen Elizabeth, who was alive at the time.”

She also added, “Being polite and understanding where you are is very important.”

Because “If she had stayed, she could have been terrific with many of the things she could have done, but she couldn’t wait. She’s very impatient. She has to win, and she’s shown that with her new website” and always “has to be in the limelight’.

These allegations have come especially considering the fact that “she took away Harry’s spotlight on the day of his mother’s charity.”

“He thinks Diana would have adored Meghan and they’d have been best friends. I don’t think that is quite right. I think to spoil that occasion for your husband and take the limelight from him is beyond cruel,” she also added before signing off.

