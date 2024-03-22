 
menu

Millie Bobby Brown to get her marriage officiated by Mathew Modine

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

File Footage 

Millie Bobby Brown has entrusted Mathew Modine to officiate her upcoming wedding with fiance Jake Bongiovi.

Discussing the upcoming nuptials of the Enola Holmes actress with Access Daily, Modine revealed that he would be officiating their wedding. 

He said, “I have one of those licenses to get people married," adding, "and Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea”.

“So I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife”, the Full Metal Jacket actor revealed.

Gushing about his 44 years of married life with Carida Rivera, the father-of-two added, “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony”.

For those unversed, the duo has worked together in the Netflix thriller series Stranger Things, where Modine plays Dr. Martin Brenner, Eleven’s papa.

Notable to mention, Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement back in April 2023, after two years of dating, with an Instagram post which she captioned, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton receives exciting news video

Kate Middleton receives exciting news
Keanu Reeves unveils new hair cut

Keanu Reeves unveils new hair cut
Queen Camilla unfazed by Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on documentary video

Queen Camilla unfazed by Kate Middleton scandal, focuses on documentary
Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's secret plans for UK return

Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's secret plans for UK return
Ryan Gosling ladylove Eva Mendes' Oscar snub ensues split speculations

Ryan Gosling ladylove Eva Mendes' Oscar snub ensues split speculations
William ‘incredibly frustrated' at ‘out of control' Kate Middleton controversies: Expert

William ‘incredibly frustrated' at ‘out of control' Kate Middleton controversies: Expert
Meghan Markle branded beyond cruel and limelight driven

Meghan Markle branded beyond cruel and limelight driven
Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate

Michael Jackson's mother receives hefty amount from MJ's estate
Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours video

Kate Middleton concerned for her kids amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury alleged affair rumours
Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action? video

Kate Middleton medical records breach: Will Princess of Wales take legal action?
David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her

David Beckham gushes over Victoria, reveals why he married her
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on King Charles health amid his cancer treatment