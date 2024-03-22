Millie Bobby Brown to get her marriage officiated by Mathew Modine

File Footage

Millie Bobby Brown has entrusted Mathew Modine to officiate her upcoming wedding with fiance Jake Bongiovi.



Discussing the upcoming nuptials of the Enola Holmes actress with Access Daily, Modine revealed that he would be officiating their wedding.

He said, “I have one of those licenses to get people married," adding, "and Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea”.

“So I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife”, the Full Metal Jacket actor revealed.

Gushing about his 44 years of married life with Carida Rivera, the father-of-two added, “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony”.

For those unversed, the duo has worked together in the Netflix thriller series Stranger Things, where Modine plays Dr. Martin Brenner, Eleven’s papa.

Notable to mention, Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement back in April 2023, after two years of dating, with an Instagram post which she captioned, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all”

