Princess Diana butler tells royal family they’re finished without Kate Middleton

Friday, March 22, 2024

Paul Burrell, the former butler of late Princess Diana, shared his two cents on controversies surrounding Kate Middleton since her abdominal surgery.

Speaking on TMZ Investigates: Where Is Kate Middleton? Special, the former butler told the Royal family that they are nothing without the Princess of Wales.

He shared his hopes that Prince William and Kate will get through this “crisis,” saying the Prince and Princess of Wales are the “hope of the future.”

"Without Kate Middleton, the Royal Family is finished," Burrell, who worked for Diana and then-Prince Charles for 10 years, said.

"I want them to pull through this crisis,” he added of William and Kate. “I want them to show the world that everything is well within the house of Wales and I want them to go forward because they are our hope for the future.”

For the unversed, Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been caught with multiple controversies since Kensington Palace announced her abdominal surgery in January.

To get rid of bizarre rumours about her disappearance, Kate shared a Mother’s Day snap. However, news agencies issued a killing notification for the photo as it had been manipulated, further fueling the rumours.

Later, she was seen with Prince William at Windsor Farm Shop. However, social media users were convinced that the lady in the video is a “Kate look-alike.”

“It was her at the farm shop. It is definitely her,” dismissing the rumours, Nick Bullen told Us Weekly. “I think they had to come out and be seen in the way that the king was seen leaving Windsor Castle in the Rolls-Royce.”

