Sylvester Stallone accepts fans' punch to one 'Rocky' movie

The franchise of Rocky was received well by critics and fans. However, there was one installment that failed to impress which was 1990 Rocky V and Sylvester Stallone acknowledged the criticism.



In a throwback interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 77-year-old expressed regret over including the movie in the sports action series.

“It didn’t even belong in the series,” he continued. “The fans, that’s what I felt bad about. Everyone says, ‘I hate the fifth one!'”

Registering the criticism, the Golden Globes winner shared the sixth installment would be perfect to end the long-running series, as he added, “The character jogs off into the sunset with a little bit of nobility.”

In the meantime, Sylvester added another feather to his cap after Philadelphia recently honoured the actor on Rocky Day by handing out to him the city's keys.

"You get to the top, you feel inspired, you feel special, hopeful, happy, and most of all, proud of yourself," the First Blood star while standing under the Rocky Balboa statue said.