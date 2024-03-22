Bianca Censori ‘scared' and ‘doesn't feel safe' with Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West put on an ‘awkward’ display recently

Bianca Censori seemed to be channeling “submission” to Kanye West during their latest outing.

Kanye and Bianca recently stepped out as the Carnival rapper bought her a new Porsche at a car dealership in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Bianca was perched on Ye’s lap when signing paperwork for the car. She sported another racy outfit featuring a skintight sheer top and tan-colored short shorts

Now, body language expert Patti Wood says the Yeezy architect didn’t feel “safe,” and pointed out that the reason was her revealing outfit.

"In the first photo, she looks beautiful and scared. Notice how her eyebrows are raised and drawn together and how the upper eyelid is raised and the lower brow tense,” the expert told The Mirror.

"Also see her posture, her shoulders are drawn forward and her neck is oddly bent forward in submission. Then in the second photo, we have context,” she continued.

Patti then explained the reason behind Bianca’s body language: "She is dressed in a revealing clingy see-through flesh-coloured top and short shorts and is perched awkwardly on his lap. She is not fully sitting in his lap being cradled and sitting securely and her arms are held awkwardly slightly away from her body altogether showing she doesn't feel safe or secure."