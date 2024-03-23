 
Omid Scobie heaps praises on Kate Middleton

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Omid Scobie, the royal author and alleged friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has dubbed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s video statement ‘brave’ move.

Scobie took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared Kate Middleton’s video message and says “Kate, the Princess of Wales has shared that she is undergoing treatment for cancer. The abdominal surgery she had in January was successful, however tests carried out after revealed the presence of cancer and she started a course of chemotherapy.”

The author of the Endgame also shared a complete transcript of the video message from the Princess Of Wales and said, “Kate’s brave statement in full.”

In her video message, Kate Middleton has disclosed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and in the early stages of that treatment.

Kate Middleton says, “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

