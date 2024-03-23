 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's statement for Kate Middleton sparks reactions

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent a supportive message to Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after she confirmed her cancer diagnosis.

The People magazine shared Meghan and Harry’s statement which reads: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

The Page Six also published the California-based royals’ message for the future queen.

Meghan and Harry’s statement has sparked reactions.

Commenting on it, one fan said: “As far as H&M [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] sending a public message, it was for them and nobody else. Like everything they do, it lacked grace and class. We expect nothing more.”

Another said, “I hope they mend their rift.”

“Of course they had to send well wishes...publicly not privately. Just so we all would know,” the third reacted.

The fourth remarked, “I hope Harry feels remorse for his actions. We know Meghan Markle does not and should not speak POW name. Of course they jump on this right away. And i read they felt "trust had been broken" by not knowing before the public. In what world would they trust these 2 with private info? Oh sorry I called you a racist in front of the world but hope you feel better.”

