Megan Fox, MGK ‘can't stay away from each other': 'It's very toxic'

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Photo: Megan Fox, MGK ‘can’t stay away from each other’: 'It’s very toxic'

Megan Fox is seemingly keeping the "toxic" dynamics of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly under wraps.

As fans will know, the Jennifer’s Body alum recently confirmed that her engagement with the musician was called off in 2023.

Nonetheless, Megan refused to speak further on the matter and claimed that their relationship is “not for public consumption.”

Later, it was also revealed that the duo is residing at different places as Megan is currently nesting in Malibu, whereas MGK stays at their Encino home.

Recently, a new source told People about the pair, “One day they’re up, the next they’re down,” and claimed that they are navigating a “rocky” and “toxic” relationship.

The insider added regarding the 37-year-old actress and 33-year-old music artist’s sizzling romance, “That intensity is still there nearly four years into their relationship, but that's not necessarily 'healthy."'

The tipster went on to explain, “There are still a ton of trust issues between them and it’s very toxic.”

“They can’t stay away from each other and there’s a lot of history there, but they also don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship,” they even mentioned.

Before signing off, the source observed, “They’ll be totally fine, then days later get into a huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks, but then give in and be all lovey-dovey again.”

