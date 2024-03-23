Kanye West demands music industry bosses call him by official name ‘Ye'

Kanye West officially changed his name to Ye in 2021

Kanye West has demanded major players in the music industry to strictly call him “Ye” moving forward.

According to TMZ, Ye’s chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos wrote a letter to the bosses of the music industry, saying that Kanye’s name change to Ye should be respected.

Ye changed his name after saying Kanye West was a “slave name” and wishes to have the name forgotten by major platforms.

"Ye is a Black man in America who wants the right to full self-determination just like everyone else,” wrote Milo.

Back in 2018, Ye told radio host Big Boy, "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible. In the Bible it means you.”

"So, I'm you. And I'm us. It's us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused - everything. It's more of a reflection of who we are [as] beings."

The Carnival hitmaker also titled his 2018 album Ye. He officially changed his name in 2021.

He also once explained the meaning behind “Ye,” saying: "It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything."