Prince William sadness-filled eyes spotted amid Kate cancer

Prince William is putting on a brave face for the sake of his family amid Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.



The Prince of Wales, who recently went to Sheffield for a public engagement, was spotted with an emotional side amid problems.

Royal expert Rebecca English, who also watched the charity event, notes that William has 'the weight of the world on his shoulders'.

She added: "I couldn't quite put my finger on exactly what it was, but there was a slight sadness around the eyes and, noticeably, a loss of weight."

Prince William has attended annual Commonwealth Day Service and a Launchpad event for the Earthshot Prize without Kate this year.

Rebecca from The Mail added: "How remarkable that he has even been able to do half of what he has undertaken publicly in recent months – even carrying out investitures for his cancer-stricken father – given everything that has been going on behind the scenes."