Extreme efforts ‘Game of Thrones' creators put in for Netflix show

Saturday, March 23, 2024

3 Body Problem is the first project of David Benioff and D. B. Weiss after Game of Thrones and its director praised the duo's extreme efforts to properly reflect the novel-adapted show.

"I don't want to use the word, but it's not a bastardized version of it," the filmmaker Derek Tsang credited the duo for authentically depicting the author Liu Cixin’s universe.

Noting, “I think they have been adapting that into a very international story, which is very fitting for this show."

Not to mention, the Hong Kong filmmaker revealed, who directed the initial two episodes, had a huge responsibility to show the authentic culture of China, especially the language.

"I think a lot of the Chinese dialogue, they relied a lot on me and my writer," he told Business Insider.

"I hired a writer from China to help us translate what David and Dan wrote."

Giving a reference to the book, he shared, “I always fall back to the book, and use the Chinese version of the book and try to be authentic to that," adding, "So that was a very interesting process, actually."

