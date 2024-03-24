 
Amanda Bynes refuses to participate in 'Quiet on Set' docuseries: Here's why

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Amanda Bynes was not willing to share her experience with Nickelodeon.

On Saturday, a source told OK! magazine that the 37-year-old actress, who launched her career via the network as a child, refused to participate in the bombshell docuseries Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The report comes after Drake Bell revealed on the show that he was sexually assaulted by dialect coach Brian Peck who worked for All That and The Amanda Show.

A press release from Investigation Discovery had stated, “The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck."

They went to describe him as "his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a s** offender.”

The insider further added that Amanda did not want to be a part of the project because she “never had a bad experience” with the network.

Moreover, her parents Rick and Lynn Bynes also refused to participate in the film which exposed the dark side of the popular children’s channel.

The source further claimed that while Amanda is “yet to watch” the documentary, she is still grateful to Nickelodeon for kick-starting her career.

