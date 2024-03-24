Meghan Markle unlikely to ‘use' Archie, Lilibet new photos due to Kate cancer

Meghan Markle will reportedly hold off from releasing new family portrait with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.



The Duchess of Sussex, who was all set to showcase a portrait with her kids in the coming weeks, is expected to postpone the reveal until May.

Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR believes: "Following the announcement of Kate's cancer, it seems unlikely that Megan will release pictures of the children or a family portrait," she said.

Lynn added: "It's possible that she may wait until May for Mother’s Day in the USA or Harry's 40th birthday in September and release a family portrait to celebrate the occasions."

Speaking more about the Royal Family, Lynn adds: "They like to use pictures to their advantage to present themselves in a positive and approachable light and this is what Meghan and Harry will want to do - it’s what William and Kate do.”

Lynn then concluded: "Meghan will likely also want to use these pictures to connect with followers on social media by documenting their lives and, pictures of Archie and Lilibet will be eagerly anticipated by followers because they want to see how they have grown and who they look like."