Kate Middleton leaves haters ‘spellbound' despite online flak

Kate Middleton’s heroic act of being expressive about her cancer diagnosis is garnering praises from a Royal expert.



Dr Tessa Dunlop, who often shares her opinions on the British Royal Family, admits the 42-year old is brave to talk about her illness amid tough times.

She told the Mirror: "The world was caught off guard; the poignant video food-for-thought for a global audience who helped drive the social media feeding frenzy. Far too many people have singly failed to respect Kate's wish for normality, but rather than punish us, she offered her thanks 'personally, for all the wonderful messages of support.' Her magnanimity was spellbinding.

"Long gone are the days of 'machine-made' Kate; at her most vulnerable, here was the princess demonstrating extraordinary levels of resilience, strength and empathy. The message she recorded will go down in history as a defining moment for modern monarchy. An institution that literally reigns over us, it works best when we can look up to it, and yesterday Kate gave us something to look up to,” she noted.

Dr Dunlop added of Kate: "She proved she is more than worthy of all the tiaras and titles, the curtseying and bowing. King Charles says he is proud of his daughter-in-law and no wonder. We all are. Long live the future queen."