‘Upset' Kanye West letting rumors around Bianca Censori marriage ‘get to him'

Kanye West 'feels like he doesn't deserve' Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori now feels like "she's allowed to do what she likes” in her relationship with Kanye West.

Kanye, on the other hand, “feels upset” and is letting “rumors get to him,” per celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman.

Inbaal performed a Tarot reading for the couple, revealing Bianca’s growth and Ye’s struggle in the relationship.

Inbaal pulled the Rebirth Tarot card, saying that Bianca is currently "calling the shots" in their relationship. She explained to The Mirror: "She's grown a lot as a woman and as a person during her year-long marriage, and she no longer depends on Kanye for validation and for feeling good in herself, and for feeling like she's allowed to do what she likes."

For Ye, she pulled the 9 of Swords Tarot card. "He's let rumours get to him, even though he says he doesn't,” she said. “He feels upset, like he doesn't deserve his wife. Kanye is struggling. This is a Tarot card of mental hardship.”

Explaining their relationship dynamic, Inbaal added: "Their love story together is a union of opposites, and it will keep going. Their differences make them stronger, not weaker, says the 4 of Wands Tarot card."