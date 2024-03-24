 
Elton John spills the beans about his upcoming musicals

Web Desk
Sunday, March 24, 2024

Elton John recently talked about his two upcoming confessionals.

The legendary singer recently sat down for a chat with Extra, where he weighed in on the two highly anticipated musicals of this year.

For the unversed, one of these is called The Devil Wears Prada whereas the other one holds the name Tammy Faye.

Elton, who is reportedly preparing for his upcoming knee surgery, remarked, “One has taken 12 years, one has taken eight years."

“They're still not ready to go yet because we have a lot of work to do,” he explained and added, “They will be ready, but you have to be patient.”

Admitting his passion for writing musicals, Elton said, “I do like writing them because it’s a collaboration with a lot of people. It takes a long time to [bring] to the stage.”

Later in the chat, he even mentioned, “We’re doing lots of creative things — musicals and stuff like that. I still have my finger on the pulse, running around.”

“We're spending more time with our kids,” he observed in conclusion. 

