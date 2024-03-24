 
Prince Harry ‘devastated' by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Prince Harry is “devastated” by Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis but is giving her and William space to process the shocking situation.

Harry and Meghan are said to have sent a message to the Waleses privately. The duo also released a public statement when Kate shared her diagnosis through a video.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” it read.

Now, public relations guru Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR has shared her two cents on the “wide gulf” between the two couples.

"There is nothing like an illness in a family to bring them closer together. It was reported that Harry and Meghan only found out about Kate’s cancer at the same time as the rest of the world, which shows how wide the gulf between the Sussex’s and the Waleses is at the moment," Lynn told The Mirror.

She continued: "I am sure Harry, in particular, will be devastated by the news of Kate’s illness. Before his marriage to Meghan, he was very close to her and used to refer to her as the sister he never had.”

"He will also be worried for his brother William who as well as supporting his wife, he is having to deputise for his father who is also undergoing treatment for cancer," she added.

Lynn also adde that Meghan and Harry aren’t likely to immediately visit William and Kate, "I suspect they’ll want to give them some space to deal with Kate’s diagnosis and treatment and let the Waleses spend time together as a family."

