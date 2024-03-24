Liam Gallagher vows to ditch things he ‘thought were cool' and ‘get healthy'

Liam Gallagher is suffering from arthritis and Hashimoto's disease

Oasis star Liam Gallagher has vowed to undo the damage done to his health during his years of hard partying.

Liam suffers from arthritis, which was brought on by Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland.

Liam told The Sun: “You’ve got to undo all the bad work you’ve done through f***ing getting off your head and all that. It’s time to undo it all now and get back to reality. All that stuff that you thought was cool in the early days . . . it’s time to get healthy."

Liam, who has four kids, Molly, 25, Lennon, 24, Gene, 22, and 11-year-old Gemma, finds joy in fatherhood. He said his kids, his fiancée Debbie Gwyther, his mother and his dogs bring him great happiness even as he has begun to ponder the question “why are we here?”

“As you get older, life is precious, do you know what I mean. When you are younger you don’t care. But as you get older, you’re getting closer to wherever you’re meant to be going,” he said.

He added: "I’m definitely on the downwards slide, though. But we’re all going to die, aren’t we?”