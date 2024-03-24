 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to feature in Disney docuseries about their romance?

Web Desk
Sunday, March 24, 2024

Taylor Swift could delight Swifties with a docuseries about her romance with Travis Kelce.

A PR expert thinks Disney CEO Bob Iger would be “more than interested” in collaborating with Taylor and Travis for a project.

Bob was recently spotted "fawning over" the Grammy winner and her Super Bowl-winning beau when they dined at LA hotspot the Bird Streets Club.

"Bob [the Disney CEO] jumped up from his seat the minute [Taylor] walked in," said a source.

Now, PR expert Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR has said that Taylor could do a "docuseries featuring her relationship with Travis Kelce".

"Disney would undoubtedly be more than interested in collaborating with Taylor Swift on future projects,” she said, adding, "Such a show would be a the top-streamed programme on Disney+."

She continued talking to The Mirror: "Swifties would also love a new Taylor film/series. Obviously Taylor and Travis don’t need the money from Disney, so I think a project with the streaming platform would have to be something they are very passionate about and they’d want to share with the world."

Weighing in on Taylor’s ideology to “give back to her fans,” Lynn said: "She previously shared an insight into her life in 2020s Miss Americana documentary on Netflix, so I’m sure she would be open to some kind of show for her Swifties.”

"However, she is often guarded about her love life and may feel too open if she does a joint project with Travis, but obviously the world love to see that," she concluded.

If Taylor signs on with Disney+ for any project, it wouldn’t be her first time doing business with the company. Disney reportedly paid $75 million for the worldwide streaming rights for The Eras Tour concert film, which was a hit with fans worldwide. 

