How Meghan Markle wants to look ‘approachable' as Kate Middleton fights cancer

Meghan Markle is tipped to arrange an approachable photo op with her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The Duchess of Sussex, who had been hiring photographers for a lifestyle photoshoot with her family, plans to seem "positive and approachable" in her new photoshoot, it has been claimed.

However, it is claimed that Meghan Markle will reportedly hold off from releasing new family portrait with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

PR expert Lynn Carratt said: “Following the announcement of Kate's cancer, it seems unlikely that Megan will release pictures of the children or a family portrait," she said.

Lynn added: "It's possible that she may wait until May for Mother’s Day in the USA or Harry's 40th birthday in September and release a family portrait to celebrate the occasions."