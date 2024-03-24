Ariana Grande hit album 'eternal sunshine': Everything we know

Ariana Grande released her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine on March 8, 2024 which features 13 different and original tracks.

The God Is A Woman crooner has had two chart topping hits from her album, namely yes, and? and we can’t be friends (wait for your love).

Yes, and? was the track launched pre-release of the album, on January 12, 2024. The song was also remixed as collaboration with none other than Mariah Carey.

The second chart -topping track, we can’t be friends (wait for your love) was released on the same day as the album, eternal sunshine.

We can’t be friends is the only song to have an official music video to it revolving around the theme of breaking toxic patterns and remaining happy.

Grande has prolifically posted behind-the-scenes videos and montages on her Instagram account, featuring not just the filming of we can’t be friends, but the overall creative process behind eternal sunshine.

Ariana Grande dethroned Taylor Swift earlier this week, becoming the female artist with the greatest number of songs to land the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts as we can’t be friends hit the number one position.