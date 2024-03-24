 
menu

Ariana Grande hit album 'eternal sunshine': Everything we know

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Ariana Grande hit album eternal sunshine: Everything we know
Ariana Grande hit album 'eternal sunshine': Everything we know 

Ariana Grande released her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine on March 8, 2024 which features 13 different and original tracks.

The God Is A Woman crooner has had two chart topping hits from her album, namely yes, and? and we can’t be friends (wait for your love).

Yes, and? was the track launched pre-release of the album, on January 12, 2024. The song was also remixed as collaboration with none other than Mariah Carey.

The second chart -topping track, we can’t be friends (wait for your love) was released on the same day as the album, eternal sunshine.

We can’t be friends is the only song to have an official music video to it revolving around the theme of breaking toxic patterns and remaining happy.

Grande has prolifically posted behind-the-scenes videos and montages on her Instagram account, featuring not just the filming of we can’t be friends, but the overall creative process behind eternal sunshine.

Ariana Grande dethroned Taylor Swift earlier this week, becoming the female artist with the greatest number of songs to land the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts as we can’t be friends hit the number one position.

More From Entertainment:

Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows

Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows
Kate Middleton's cancer revelation sparks ‘loss of complete faith' in humanity video

Kate Middleton's cancer revelation sparks ‘loss of complete faith' in humanity
King Charles true feelings for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle revealed

King Charles true feelings for Kate Middleton amid cancer battle revealed
George Strait chart-topping hits you must listen to

George Strait chart-topping hits you must listen to

Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage as she puts an end to split rumors video

Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage as she puts an end to split rumors

MrBeast questions friends loyalty in exciting challenge

MrBeast questions friends loyalty in exciting challenge

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch
Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding spark romance rumors with THIS move

Lenny Kravitz and Elie Goulding spark romance rumors with THIS move
Kate Middleton's cancer scare sparks fears over how ‘few of them' are left video

Kate Middleton's cancer scare sparks fears over how ‘few of them' are left
Anti-monarchy group urges 'privacy' for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment

Anti-monarchy group urges 'privacy' for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton's permanent doom loop' sparks concern after cancer admission

Kate Middleton's permanent doom loop' sparks concern after cancer admission
Harrison Ford brings Hawaiian vibe to 'Shocking' series set

Harrison Ford brings Hawaiian vibe to 'Shocking' series set