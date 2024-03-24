Willie Nelson's albums: one of the most prolific 20th century country artist

Willie Nelson is probably one of the most prolific country music artists out there. With over a hundred solo and collaborative albums, the Texas-born artists has surely made his name in the industry.

The 90-year-old artist has many albums that he has made which scored a place not only on the musical charts but in the hearts of his fans as well.

Stardust:

It is Nelson’s 22nd studio album and features ten different covers by the artist himself of some beloved pop tracks.

Red Headed Stranger:

One of the best concept albums in the country music genre, was an instant hit after its release back in 1975. It includes the famous cover of the song Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain.

Phases and Stages:

Phases and Stages is yet another concept album by Nelson and revolves around the theme of divorce.

The album is comprised of ten tracks, where the first five songs narrate the woman’s side of the story while the final five singles cover the man’s perspective.

God’s Problem Child:

This powerful collection is based on the topic of self-reflection. Nelson covers his life experiences and friendships that he had throughout his life.

Willie Nelson's upcoming album:

Willie Nelson also has an upcoming album, titled, The Border, to be released on May 31, 2024. However, the project’s title track was released on March 14, 2024 for the audience to listen.