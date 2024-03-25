Ozzy Osbourne makes musical comeback in THIS song

Ozzy Osbourne just made yet another comeback in the music industry as he lent his impeccable vocals in the latest song by Billy Morrison.

The track titled, Crack Cocaine, is a new single by the Billy Idol rhythm guitarist and features the lead guitarist, Steve Stevens as well.

This song is the second single from Billy Morrison’s upcoming solo album, titled, The Morrison Project, which is slated for release on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Crack Cocaine is co-written by Ozzy, Morrison and Stevens, and also features the Prince of Darkness himself, Black Sabbath and Dead Daisies drummer Tommy Clufetos.

The newly released song revolves around the theme of how addictive love actually is and it sees Ozzy remarkably deliver the lyrics, “I guess the way that your love makes me feel / Must mean I’m really addicted / Sometimes I wonder is your love really real.”



Ozzy goes on to sing: “Loving you is driving me insane / I put you down and pick you up again / Like Crack Cocaine.”

Billy Morrison has also released the official music video for Crack Cocaine, which stars Paris Jackson, the daughter of none other than the late Michael Jackson, in the lead role.