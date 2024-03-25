 
menu

Ozzy Osbourne makes musical comeback in THIS song

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Ozzy Osbourne makes musical comeback in THIS song
Ozzy Osbourne makes musical comeback in THIS song

Ozzy Osbourne just made yet another comeback in the music industry as he lent his impeccable vocals in the latest song by Billy Morrison.

The track titled, Crack Cocaine, is a new single by the Billy Idol rhythm guitarist and features the lead guitarist, Steve Stevens as well.

This song is the second single from Billy Morrison’s upcoming solo album, titled, The Morrison Project, which is slated for release on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Crack Cocaine is co-written by Ozzy, Morrison and Stevens, and also features the Prince of Darkness himself, Black Sabbath and Dead Daisies drummer Tommy Clufetos.

The newly released song revolves around the theme of how addictive love actually is and it sees Ozzy remarkably deliver the lyrics, “I guess the way that your love makes me feel / Must mean I’m really addicted / Sometimes I wonder is your love really real.”

Ozzy goes on to sing: “Loving you is driving me insane / I put you down and pick you up again / Like Crack Cocaine.”

Billy Morrison has also released the official music video for Crack Cocaine, which stars Paris Jackson, the daughter of none other than the late Michael Jackson, in the lead role.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘devastated' by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry ‘devastated' by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton leaves King Charles emotional

Kate Middleton leaves King Charles emotional
Kate Middleton cancer ignites social media ‘doom loop'

Kate Middleton cancer ignites social media ‘doom loop'
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' enjoys successful box office debut

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' enjoys successful box office debut
Jelly Roll successful career: The name of country music

Jelly Roll successful career: The name of country music
Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for designer Tommy Hilfiger

Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for designer Tommy Hilfiger
Willie Nelson's albums: one of the most prolific 20th century country artist

Willie Nelson's albums: one of the most prolific 20th century country artist
Sarah Ferguson sends love to Princess Eugenie on her birthday

Sarah Ferguson sends love to Princess Eugenie on her birthday
Why Kate Middleton waited so long to announce cancer diagnosis exposed

Why Kate Middleton waited so long to announce cancer diagnosis exposed
IShowSpeed announces debut music album

IShowSpeed announces debut music album
Ariana Grande hit album 'eternal sunshine': Everything we know

Ariana Grande hit album 'eternal sunshine': Everything we know

Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows

Sabrina Carpenter showers Taylor Swift with sweet praise post Eras tour shows