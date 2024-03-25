 
Kate Middleton does not ‘need' Meghan Markle support amid cancer

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Kate Middleton does not need acknowledgment from Meghan Markle in her journey battling cancer, says an expert.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently getting treated for the illness, will be emotionally relying on close family members including Prince William.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells New York Times ' columnist Maureen Dowd: "Kate doesn’t need Harry and Meghan to console her. She has her parents and a sister, and she’s very close to King Charles."

Soon after the mother-of-three broke the news of her cancer diagnosis, Meghan along with husband, Prince Harry, extended their support for the future Queen.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Amid this, Kate has also garnered immense love from the public, as she receives warm wishes.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message. They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

