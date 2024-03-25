Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden feel 'beyond lucky' to embrace parenthood again

Cameron Diaz and American musician Benji Madden expanded their family with the birth of a second child earlier this week.

The Holiday actress has always expressed her love for motherhood and is now feeling 'beyond lucky’ as she embraces her second kid.

According to People magazine, a source said, “They were always hoping for a second baby because they love being parents”.

“For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children.”, the source revealed about Diaz, 51.

The source also sheds light on the newly expanded parents’ preference for a fun day, revealing that they enjoy spending time with their children.

The insider disclosed, “They love spending time at home. They prefer to cook and have friends over instead of going out. And they love just hanging out with their children. They’re amazing parents.”

For those who don’t know, the mother of two married the Good Charlotte guitarist in 2015 and welcomed her first daughter Raddix in 2019.

The couple has now announced the arrival of their second son Cardinal on March 22 2024, via an Instagram post.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!”, the post’s caption read alongside a picture of a colourful drawing with the words: “A little bird whispered to me”.



