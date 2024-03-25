Taylor Lautner’s wife shares nervousness on expanding family: ‘It scares me’

Taylor Lautner’s wife, Taylor "Tay" Dome, opened up about their nervousness to expand their family almost two years after tying the knot.



In an interview with Us Weekly, Tay, who changed her name to Taylor Lautner after marrying the Twilight star, alluded she and the actor are not ready to welcome kids yet.

She said, “Sometimes we get a little nervous,” before adding, “How do we raise kids [who] are going to be able to speak up for themselves or feel like they can talk to us about this?”

“It scares me,” the 27-year-old added, “How do you raise a child now? I’m very thankful for people like Dr. [Daniel] Amen and a lot of my friends have kids or are just having kids. “

“Getting to watch them walk through it and having the support from people like Dr. Amen to help facilitate independence or whatever it may be is great.”

The couple, who co-host The Squeeze podcast, recently featured Amen in an episode centered on the discussion of fostering resilient children.

Even though the couple might not be ready yet to start a family, they are not against the idea as Tay said, “Definitely [at] some time at some point, there will be [kids].”