Chris Conran proposes to Alana Milne

Chris Conran and Alana Milne, the Bachelor Nation alums are engaged after two years of a relationship.



The couple took to Instagram to announce the good news, sharing a series of pictures on Sunday, March 24.

"My dream girl said yes to forever," Chris wrote in the caption of the post on Instagram.

For those unversed, the couple got engaged during their trip to Bali, Indonesia, where they also celebrated Alana’s 30th birthday.

In a picture capturing the proposal Chris can be seen kneeling on one knee to propose to his partner as his partner Alana hides her face in shock.

In the other photos, Alana is cuddling Chris who is still kneeling and in the very last the couple can be seen embracing.



Alana reposted the pictures on her profile as well and added one more photo of her with new partner smiling and showing off a big diamond ring.

"It's not just a boulder, it's a rock," she captioned.

The newly engaged couple met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 aired on ABC and Alana first announced her relationship with Chris on Instagram in October 2021.