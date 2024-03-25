 
menu

Chris Conran proposes to Alana Milne

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Chris Conran proposes to Alana Milne
Chris Conran proposes to Alana Milne

Chris Conran and Alana Milne, the Bachelor Nation alums are engaged after two years of a relationship.

The couple took to Instagram to announce the good news, sharing a series of pictures on Sunday, March 24.

"My dream girl said yes to forever," Chris wrote in the caption of the post on Instagram.

For those unversed, the couple got engaged during their trip to Bali, Indonesia, where they also celebrated Alana’s 30th birthday.

In a picture capturing the proposal Chris can be seen kneeling on one knee to propose to his partner as his partner Alana hides her face in shock.

In the other photos, Alana is cuddling Chris who is still kneeling and in the very last the couple can be seen embracing.

Alana reposted the pictures on her profile as well and added one more photo of her with new partner smiling and showing off a big diamond ring.

"It's not just a boulder, it's a rock," she captioned.

The newly engaged couple met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 aired on ABC and Alana first announced her relationship with Chris on Instagram in October 2021. 

More From Entertainment:

'Emily in Paris' cast enjoys trip to Disneyland amid season 4 production

'Emily in Paris' cast enjoys trip to Disneyland amid season 4 production
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy lunch date in LA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy lunch date in LA
Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch to Kate Middleton

Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch to Kate Middleton
King Charles makes big decision for monarchy, royal family amid abdication rumours video

King Charles makes big decision for monarchy, royal family amid abdication rumours
Harry, Meghan ‘begrudgingly unable' to call Kate the Princess of Wales: Expert video

Harry, Meghan ‘begrudgingly unable' to call Kate the Princess of Wales: Expert

Prince William dealing with ‘underlying anxiety' amid Kate Middleton's cancer: Expert

Prince William dealing with ‘underlying anxiety' amid Kate Middleton's cancer: Expert
Kate Middleton, Prince William's plans for reconciliation with Harry laid bare video

Kate Middleton, Prince William's plans for reconciliation with Harry laid bare
Drake fires up crowd for Lil Wayne's set on ‘It's All A Blur Tour' video

Drake fires up crowd for Lil Wayne's set on ‘It's All A Blur Tour'
Taylor Lautner's wife shares nervousness on expanding family: ‘It scares me'

Taylor Lautner's wife shares nervousness on expanding family: ‘It scares me'
Princess Eugenie unveils her 'best gift of all' as she celebrates 34th birthday

Princess Eugenie unveils her 'best gift of all' as she celebrates 34th birthday
Prince Harry faces major blow after reaching out to Kate Middleton video

Prince Harry faces major blow after reaching out to Kate Middleton
Inside Kate Middleton heartfelt meeting with King Charles prior to announcing cancer

Inside Kate Middleton heartfelt meeting with King Charles prior to announcing cancer