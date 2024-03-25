'3 Body Problem' creators gearing up for season 2 after show's success

 
Monday, March 25, 2024

3 Body Problem creators shared their thoughts on the second season of the acclaimed series, just days after the first season hit the screens.

The show, he­lmed by Alexander Woo, D.B. We­iss and David Benioff (Game of Thrones fame­d), follows scientists who collaborate with a spy to prevent aliens from invading Earth.

Based on Liu Cixin's nove­l, the series pre­miered this wee­k and its reception among viewe­rs remains to be see­n.

But fans who have already watched it through are eager to know if the franchise will drop its anticipated sequel. Much to the excitement of fans, the show's creators appeared on the Inside Total Film podcast to discuss its future.

“Well, there's three novels in the trilogy. The novels get longer and longer so I wouldn't say it maps out exactly to three”, Woo said.

Suggesting that the novels could spawn multiple seasons, he added, “We have some really strong ideas about what to do in a Season 2, and then it's a little hazier down the line. But the goal is to get to the end of the trilogy”.

Although there is no official confirmation whether the show will return, Weiss hinted at mapping out a future season but also stated that they’ll wait for a green light from Netflix before proceeding with the production.

He explained, “If we do get a second season, we'll need to hit the ground running in terms of pre-production and production to get it out to people in some kind of reasonable time”.

The 52-year-old writer also highlighted the significance of such projects and the time and effort it’ll take for development, before continuing, “So the short answer is yes, we've got a second season that is being formulated and kept on deck in the event that we get to go ahead."

