Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage’ to Royal family

Kate Middleton has been facing fresh wave of conspiracy theories despite announcing her cancer diagnosis which has “done damage” to the Royal family, claimed expert.



Within minutes of the Princess of Wales’ tragic announcement, social media trolls started coming up with new sickening theories about Kate and the Palace.

After Kate uploaded the video, an ally of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Christopher Bouzy, accused the Palace of spreading “North Korea” style propaganda with the cancer announcement.

He also shared a CNN clip in which a doctor, Jonathan Reiner, claimed that Kate Middleton’s statement did not make “medical sense,” reported Daily Mail.

Following this, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, Imran Ahmed, told BBC that Kate has been “revictimised by being blamed for not having come out immediately.”

“When you’ve got a young lady, the Princess of Wales, who has suffered a medical emergency, you see people flooding in with conspiracy theories, you see them being amplified on social media platforms and pushed to millions and millions of people,” he said.

“What really, I think, annoyed me was seeing that she was then being revictimised by being blamed for not having come out immediately.

“I think it’s the inhumanity of the way that social media has made us behave, forcing people to talk about things that can be very deeply personal,” the expert continued.

“And also seeing of course the impact of that on our society, how quickly it was picked up by millions of people, and how much it’s done damage to the Royal Family themselves.”