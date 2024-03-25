Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy

Known for his rib-tickling comedy, Kevin Hart received the prestigious honour of Mark Twain Prize for American Humour on Sunday.



Swarmed with fellow artists, the award was handed out to the Jumanji star at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts for contributing impactful performances in humour and culture.

Tributes pour on him, hailing him as extremely talented, having an unquestionable work ethic and stunning focus on his art after he received the highest honour in comedy.

Commenting on his comedy, Nikki Glazer said, “He’s just inspirational,” the performer continued.

“He’s one of the most naturally talented people I’ve met. But he also loves himself, which is not something you can say about every successful comic.”

Another comic JB Smoove remembered the early days of Kevin, saying, “Honestly, when he was first starting out, he was a pest."

Noting, "But he was always picking up pieces from here or there, always learning from people and never afraid to learn.”

In 2002, Kevin appeared in Paper Soldiers for his debut film. Soon, the actor hit mainstream fame as his movies have crossed over 4 billion dollars worldwide.