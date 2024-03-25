Prince William has weight of monarchy on his shoulders amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William is supporting wife Kate Middleton amid her cancer battle along with his royal duties

As Kate Middleton and King Charles’ cancer battles go on, “everything rests on Prince William’s shoulders,” per an expert.

“The monarchy has been dealt with an unprecedented one-two punch, and now everything rests on Prince William’s shoulders," The King author Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital.

Anderson went on to empathize with the Prince of Wales, who lost his mom Diana at a young age. "Having lost his mother, Princess Diana, at such a young age and in such a public way, it all seems so tragic and terribly unfair,” he said.

“But if anyone personifies the royal stiff upper lip approach, it’s Kate and William. They have to remain strong and upbeat for their children," he added.

Another royal expert, Ian Pelham Turner told the publication, "… I do not know how William can cope with fulfilling his duties and look after his family at the same time.”

This comes after Princess Kate’s two-month long absence from the public eye left netizens worried about her health. The Princess then shared a video to address her lengthy rest period, revealing that her abdominal surgery in January led to the discovery of cancer. Kate is now in the early phase of preventative chemotherapy.