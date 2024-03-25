 
New 'Mission Impossible' recruit faces Tom Cruise's brutal honesty

Monday, March 25, 2024

Hayley Atwell is a new recruit in the high-octane Tom Cruise-led franchise Mission Impossible and the actress raved over the latter for being transparent on the risks that came along with the mega-hit series.

During a throwback interview with Screen Rant, the 41-year-old said, “When [McQuarrie] brought me in for the screen test for this, he was there, obviously, with Tom."

She continued, "And they said, ‘We’re looking for an actor that we want to work with that wants to work in this kind of environment.’ 

"They were totally transparent about what filming a Mission Impossible was like, as much as you can be prepared for it.”

Apart from brutal honesty from Tom and the director, Hayley shared the duo joined hands with her to shape her original character.

“And then they said, ‘Once we’ve found the person that we feel has the right match and chemistry, we will then collaborate and discover what the character is as we go along,’” she noted. 

“So the three of us created this character in real time.”

