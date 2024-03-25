Jennifer Lawrence once reckless move floored Josh Hutcherson

Monday, March 25, 2024
During the filming of the first installment of Hunger Games, Josh Hutcherson revealed Jennifer Lawrence accidentally knocked him out while showing her air kicks.
In a throwback interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Beekeeper star said he was left with a brief concussion after his co-star's stunt went wrong on him.
“She was being a real show-off, thinking that she was Jackie Chan or something,” the 31-year-old shared.
“[She was] throwing these air kicks and was like, ‘Josh, I can kick over your head!’ And then crack! She clipped me in the temple. … I don’t really remember, because I got knocked out.”
However, Jennifer, he said, felt extremely guilty, “She was crying. She felt terrible. I woke up with her [crying], laying over me.”
But, Josh is not the only one facing injuries on the set of the Hunger Games.
The Oscar previously told Empire she went deaf for a week after facing an injury in her ear while shooting the second installment of the franchise.
“First, I had to jump into stagnant water for a stunt, which caused a double ear infection. Then I had to jump into water jets, and one jet went into my ear, making a ‘PSHYOOOOOV!’ noise, which made me deaf for a week. But I didn’t go to the doctor…because I’m a genius," she continued.
Noting, “So I eventually got my hearing back, and now I get this tearing noise every time I yawn.”
“I really should go back to the doctor and ask them what that means. ‘Tell me, is this normal? I’m in pain 24/7. Help me,'" Jennifer added.