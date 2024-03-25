Mariah Carey puts her troubled past into words

Mariah Carey had a rough past. The pop icon told her story in the bombshell memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey in 2020.



In a throwback interview with CBS, the All I Want for Christmas singer said, “I always knew that I would do this, and it was just a matter of when it was going to happen."

She continued, “Because I came from, you know, a broken and dysfunctional family and without money or things that most people had.”

As far as her marriage with top executive Tommy Mottola is concerned, the Grammy winner said she “did not have any power in that relationship.”

The marriage reportedly hit a roadblock after her affair with Yakees icon Derek Jeter came to light.

She continued, “I was a kid in his world, and I just kept making money for the company,” Carey said.

The music mogul allegedly threatened Mariah with a butter knife after he came to know about the affair.

“Just kept going in and making records and making records and writing songs and, you know, feeding the machine. And I was living a dream, but it was also a nightmare," she said.