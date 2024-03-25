 
menu

Jelly Roll's stardom in country music: from rap to Grammy nominations

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Jelly Rolls stardom in country music: from rap to Grammy nominations
Jelly Roll's stardom in country music: from rap to Grammy nominations

Jelly Roll is one of the most famous country music artists in the industry nowadays.

After minimal success in the genres of hip-hop and rap, the artist rose to fame with songs he sang in the field of country.

His breakthrough song is none other than his 2020 song, Save Me, a collaboration with Lainey Wilson which went on to receive a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group performance.

The artist further rose to fame with his all-time famous song, titled, Son of a Sinner. It is Jelly Roll’s second track from his 2021 album, Ballads of the Broken. This single is also the 39-year-old’s first try at country music.

Son of a Sinner is a song co-written by Jelly Roll, David Ray Stevens and Ernest Keith Smith. The song revolves around the topic of the artists being stuck between the choices of “right and wrong.”

Apart from that, Jelly Roll personalized this song to voice out his struggles with addiction alongside the personal life experiences he has endured.

According to Tom Roland of Billboard, he described the song as "mainstream country rock" featuring power chords, slide guitar, and a bass guitar line with "a flurry of notes uncommon in the country genre."

This song led Jelly Roll to be invited to his first ever music award ceremony, the fan-driven, CMT Music Awards of 2023, where he bagged three trophies for Son of a Sinner.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘kidding themselves' with hope of UK return video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘kidding themselves' with hope of UK return
Kate Middleton, Prince William's maneuvered around' Prince Harry before cancer revelation

Kate Middleton, Prince William's maneuvered around' Prince Harry before cancer revelation
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares update on 'FUBAR' after latest heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares update on 'FUBAR' after latest heart surgery
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Kate Middleton
Mariah Carey puts her troubled past into words

Mariah Carey puts her troubled past into words
Oprah Winfrey reminisces 50th birthday celebration

Oprah Winfrey reminisces 50th birthday celebration
Timothee Chalamet completely transforms into Bob Dylan: See pic

Timothee Chalamet completely transforms into Bob Dylan: See pic
Ariana Grande enjoys second week of Billboard success with 'eternal sunshine'

Ariana Grande enjoys second week of Billboard success with 'eternal sunshine'
Denzel Washington plays THIS role writer wasn't paid to write

Denzel Washington plays THIS role writer wasn't paid to write
Jennifer Lawrence once reckless move floored Josh Hutcherson

Jennifer Lawrence once reckless move floored Josh Hutcherson
Kate Middleton, Prince William's different relationships with King Charles explained

Kate Middleton, Prince William's different relationships with King Charles explained
Bianca Censori ‘fully in' on racy outfit designs and Kanye West's business

Bianca Censori ‘fully in' on racy outfit designs and Kanye West's business