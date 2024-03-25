Jelly Roll's stardom in country music: from rap to Grammy nominations

Jelly Roll is one of the most famous country music artists in the industry nowadays.

After minimal success in the genres of hip-hop and rap, the artist rose to fame with songs he sang in the field of country.

His breakthrough song is none other than his 2020 song, Save Me, a collaboration with Lainey Wilson which went on to receive a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group performance.

The artist further rose to fame with his all-time famous song, titled, Son of a Sinner. It is Jelly Roll’s second track from his 2021 album, Ballads of the Broken. This single is also the 39-year-old’s first try at country music.

Son of a Sinner is a song co-written by Jelly Roll, David Ray Stevens and Ernest Keith Smith. The song revolves around the topic of the artists being stuck between the choices of “right and wrong.”



Apart from that, Jelly Roll personalized this song to voice out his struggles with addiction alongside the personal life experiences he has endured.

According to Tom Roland of Billboard, he described the song as "mainstream country rock" featuring power chords, slide guitar, and a bass guitar line with "a flurry of notes uncommon in the country genre."

This song led Jelly Roll to be invited to his first ever music award ceremony, the fan-driven, CMT Music Awards of 2023, where he bagged three trophies for Son of a Sinner.