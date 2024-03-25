 
menu

MrBeast hits milestone with environmental initiatives

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

MrBeast hits milestone with environmental initiatives
MrBeast hits milestone with environmental initiatives

MrBeast is not just an all-out YouTuber but also a passionate philanthropist who puts in all the efforts he can to bring a change in the world.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, launched many successful projects, two of which are commendable for its impact on the climate and Earth’s environment.

Team Trees:

His first initiative, Team Trees, was set up in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation to achieve the goal of planting 20 million trees.

Established on May 24, 2019 in celebration of achieving 20 million subscribers on YouTube, the social media personality promised to plant 20 million trees across 30 countries and 11 different US states.

Its official website now states that they have reached their goal and have planted a total of 24,681,079 trees worldwide.

Team Seas:

Team Seas is the second largest creator led fund raising campaign established on October 29, 2021 by none other than MrBeast.

With the goal of cleaning the contaminated beaches of Bajos de Haina of the Dominican Republic its official goal has now been achieved as per its website.

MrBeast and his team seas managed to remove over 30 million pounds of trash with the YouTuber achieving this milestone on January 1, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Anne Hathaway reflects on how she found 'an angel' in Christopher Nolan

Anne Hathaway reflects on how she found 'an angel' in Christopher Nolan
Justin Bieber fans uncover signs he's living separately from Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber fans uncover signs he's living separately from Hailey Bieber
'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave hits back at Miriam Margoyles' 'terrible' comment

'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave hits back at Miriam Margoyles' 'terrible' comment
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Kate Middleton's cancer

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Kate Middleton's cancer
Prince Harry, Prince William reach major relationship milestone

Prince Harry, Prince William reach major relationship milestone
Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler dishes on feud with the Kardashians

Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler dishes on feud with the Kardashians
‘Euphoria' gets discouraging update amid S3 hype

‘Euphoria' gets discouraging update amid S3 hype
Sacha Baron Cohen slaps back Rebel Wilson after her allegations

Sacha Baron Cohen slaps back Rebel Wilson after her allegations
Willie Nelson songs that enjoyed weeks of Billboard success: Find out

Willie Nelson songs that enjoyed weeks of Billboard success: Find out
Jelly Roll's stardom in country music: from rap to Grammy nominations

Jelly Roll's stardom in country music: from rap to Grammy nominations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘kidding themselves' with hope of UK return video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘kidding themselves' with hope of UK return
Kate Middleton, Prince William's maneuvered around' Prince Harry before cancer revelation

Kate Middleton, Prince William's maneuvered around' Prince Harry before cancer revelation