‘Euphoria' gets discouraging update amid S3 hype

Web Desk
Monday, March 25, 2024

The excitement for season three of Euphoria is sky-high. As the shooting on the series was said to begin—a new update was shared that the shooting would take longer than expected.

According to the statement, HBO said the creator Sam Levinson is still tuning the script for the forthcoming season and has allowed the cast to work on other projects as the shooting plans were temporarily put on ice.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” the network told Deadline.

“In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Insiders share the fixed date of shooting is still unconfirmed but the filming will begin in the next few months.

In a recent media interaction, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, opened up about the hype of season 3, “Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel,” adding,  “I said one thing, and it went everywhere."

