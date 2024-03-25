'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave hits back at Miriam Margoyles' 'terrible' comment

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave has something to say about her co-star Miriam Margoyles' recent opinion about the beloved franchise.

Previously, the 82-year-old actress, who played the role of Professor Sprout in the movie adaptation of J.K Rowling’s hit novels, said that the “adult fans” should move on from the wizard saga now.

“They should be over that by now. You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children,” Miriam, who appeared in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, told New Zealand’s 1News outlet.



Recently, Jessie attended a Harry Potter convention in Paris alongside seven other cast members including Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis.

When asked about the BAFTA Award-winning actress’ comments, Jessie replied, “I think it’s terrible. I really don’t like that she said that. It’s such an amazing thing that Harry Potter has done.”

“It’s created a fan base that has aged and is still bonded through it and it’s passed on to younger generations and that’s what is so amazing. She probably just doesn’t understand that or get that. Just let her be. I think this situation is very unusual,” she added.