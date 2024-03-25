 
Zoe Saldana blockbuster sci-fi films at the box office

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Zoe Saldana blockbuster sci-fi films at the box office
Zoe Saldana blockbuster sci-fi films at the box office 

Zoe Saldana has left a mark in the entertainment industry with her roles in science fiction franchises and is the second-highest-grossing film actress as of 2023.

The 45-year-old actress has starred in many successful movies with her films grossing for more than 14 billion dollars, worldwide.

Two of the most famous and fan favourite franchises that Saldana has starred in are noted below, with all series generating a revenue of billions of dollars.

Avatar:

Avatar is one of the most successful franchises out there, with its first installment, released on December 18, 2009, becoming the highest-grossing film of all-time.

This James Cameron directorial has its third sequel, with the possible title of Avatar: The Seed Bearer slated for a December 19, 2025 release.

The film stars Sam Worthington alongside Zoe Saldana where she portrays the role of Neytiri in the movie.

Guardian of the Galaxy:

The James Gunn directed franchise and distributed by Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures, Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theatres on August 1, 2014.

The Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt starrer became the third-highest grossing film of 2014 along with receiving two nods at the 87th Academy Awards.

Saldana played the famous role of assassin, Gamora, in the franchise.

Currently, Zoe Saldana is geared to appear on the big screens with her upcoming 2024 project titled, The Absence of Eden, expected to be released on April 12.

