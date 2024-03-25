Renee Rapp goes from 'Mean Girls' to 'Snow Angel'

Reneé Rapp is one of the names counted as a rising star in the entertainment industry of Hollywood who is known not only for her talent in acting but singing on Broadway as well.

The 24-year-old star rose to fame when she portrayed the role of the infamous bully of Mean Girls, Regina George, in the Broadway adaptation of the original.

Living up to the standards Rachel McAdams set playing the character in the original comedy drama, Rapp demonstrated versatility, entrancing her spectators.

Rapp catapulted into professional theatre in 2018, after she garnered attention for winning the Jimmy Awards, a national high school musical theater competition.

After her stardom in the Broadway community, Rapp stepped foot in the musical industry as she made her debut EP titled, Everything to Everyone in 2022, which was followed by her full-length album, Snow Angel, released in 2023.

Renee Rapp made her latest appearance on SNL or Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, with Jacob Elordi as the host for that night on January 20, 2024.

Currently Rapp is expected to share the screen with the famous red monster from Sesame Street, Elmo, in an upcoming collaboration.

