Hugh Grant mulls ditching Hollywood for 'impossible' career change

Hugh Grant is contemplating a career shift after spending decades in Hollywood.

The 63-year-old actor, who recently played the role of Oompa Loompa in Wonka, told Entertainment Weekly that he is considering a future in politics as having a job change has “crossed his mind.”.

Hugh, who even has played the roles of politicians in movies like Love Actually and A Very English Scandal, went on to say, “It has crossed my mind. But what I really see close up is that it’s almost impossible to actually get anything done. It’s just impossible. You’ve got to bring so many people with you.”

He shared that his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein’s mother is also a politician but doesn’t think the field is a fit for him.

“She was quite senior in the Swedish Parliament. Whenever the subject comes up, she just says, ‘Don’t'. You have to water down everything. It’s all horse trading. And nowadays the incoming abuse is unthinkable,” he revealed.

Hugh also shared his “failure” of a campaign in UK general elections in 2019.

“In our electoral system, this was the way to prevent Boris and company getting back into power. I campaigned in a few marginal constituencies for whoever was the closest rival to the conservative candidate. Actually, I did very badly. We lost in every single constituency,” he recalled.