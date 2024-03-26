'Ghostbusters' star Ernie Hudson dishes on why all-female reboot flopped

Ernie Hudson finally spilled his original thoughts about the all-female starrer Ghostbusters film.

The 78-year-old actor was part of the original Ghostbusters cast, including the first installment in 1984, 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the latest Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Speaking to The Independent, Ernie shared his opinion on why Paul Feig’s 2016 version, starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, didn’t sit well with the fans.

Despite having a $144 million production budget, the movie made $229.1 million worldwide, leaving the theatres with a $70 million loss at the box office.

“Look, I’m a fan of Paul Feig so I have nothing negative about him to say. Other than: I don’t quite understand why you do a reboot, you know what I mean? Just make another movie," he said.

“Fans were really invested in the story and the characters, and I think it was disappointing," added Hudson, who had a cameo in the 2016 movie, adding, "I enjoyed the movie, but I think it wasn’t what fans were hoping for,” Ernie continued, while adding that Kristen, Melissa and Kate are "brilliantly funny on their own."