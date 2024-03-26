 
menu

'Ghostbusters' star Ernie Hudson dishes on why all-female reboot flopped

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson dishes on why all-female reboot flopped
'Ghostbusters' star Ernie Hudson dishes on why all-female reboot flopped 

Ernie Hudson finally spilled his original thoughts about the all-female starrer Ghostbusters film.

The 78-year-old actor was part of the original Ghostbusters cast, including the first installment in 1984, 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the latest Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Speaking to The Independent, Ernie shared his opinion on why Paul Feig’s 2016 version, starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, didn’t sit well with the fans.

Despite having a $144 million production budget, the movie made $229.1 million worldwide, leaving the theatres with a $70 million loss at the box office.

“Look, I’m a fan of Paul Feig so I have nothing negative about him to say. Other than: I don’t quite understand why you do a reboot, you know what I mean? Just make another movie," he said.

“Fans were really invested in the story and the characters, and I think it was disappointing," added Hudson, who had a cameo in the 2016 movie, adding, "I enjoyed the movie, but I think it wasn’t what fans were hoping for,” Ernie continued, while adding that Kristen, Melissa and Kate are "brilliantly funny on their own."

More From Entertainment:

Hugh Grant mulls ditching Hollywood for 'impossible' career change

Hugh Grant mulls ditching Hollywood for 'impossible' career change
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals 'addiction' to THIS Netflix show

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals 'addiction' to THIS Netflix show
Renee Rapp goes from 'Mean Girls' to 'Snow Angel'

Renee Rapp goes from 'Mean Girls' to 'Snow Angel'
Zoe Saldana blockbuster sci-fi films at the box office

Zoe Saldana blockbuster sci-fi films at the box office

Anne Hathaway reveals her 'Grounded' Broadway show was 'painful'; Here's why

Anne Hathaway reveals her 'Grounded' Broadway show was 'painful'; Here's why
Anne Hathaway reflects on how she found 'an angel' in Christopher Nolan

Anne Hathaway reflects on how she found 'an angel' in Christopher Nolan
Justin Bieber fans uncover signs he's living separately from Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber fans uncover signs he's living separately from Hailey Bieber
'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave hits back at Miriam Margoyles' 'terrible' comment

'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave hits back at Miriam Margoyles' 'terrible' comment
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Kate Middleton's cancer

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Kate Middleton's cancer
Prince Harry, Prince William reach major relationship milestone

Prince Harry, Prince William reach major relationship milestone
Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler dishes on feud with the Kardashians

Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler dishes on feud with the Kardashians
‘Euphoria' gets discouraging update amid S3 hype

‘Euphoria' gets discouraging update amid S3 hype