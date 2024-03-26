Sean 'Diddy' Combs' SA cases lead to massive raid

Sean “Diddy” Combs' sexual assault allegations led to a major raid.

On Monday, TMZ reported that federal agents in Los Angeles raided the rapper’s home, with helicopters above the property.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," a Homeland Security Investigations representative told PEOPLE in a statement.

Moreover, a video obtained by FOX11 showed Diddy's sons Justin Combs (aged 30) and Christian 'King' Combs (aged 25) standing in handcuffs outside their home.

The raid comes after five people accused the music executive of sexual assault in the past several months with the most recent one being on February 27.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging that Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him for more than a year when he used to work as a producer and videographer for him.

Douglas Wigdor, attorney for Cassie Ventura and Jane Doe - two of the other alleged victims - further told the outlet, “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”