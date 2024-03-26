King Charles set to deliver powerful Easter speech amid Royal family crisis: Report

King Charles set to deliver powerful Easter speech amid Royal family crisis

King Charles is reportedly gearing up to lead the Royal family at the church service on Easter and will be delivering a powerful Easter message for the public.



The monarch wants to provide “reassurance” to the public as he seeks to bring the nation and the Royal family together after back-to-back health crisis of senior royal members.

A source revealed to The Express, “The King wants to reassure the public over the Easter weekend and is very much hoping to be able to lead the Royal Family at the church service on Sunday.”

Commenting on the matter, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that Charles’ message would focus on “the spiritual on this significant religious anniversary.”

"His message, released at the Royal Maundy Thursday service, a favourite event of the late Queen, assumes a new importance at this unpredictable time,” he said.

"The message from the King will focus on the spiritual on this significant religious anniversary, but he is likely to personalise it too.

“Catherine, in her video message, talked of focusing on 'the things which will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirit',” the expert told the publication.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity, unique to the royal family, to get across some positive ideas in a world where the lives of so many are marred by illness and conflict.”

Referring to the heartfelt video message of Kate Middleton in which she announced of her cancer, the expert said, "Catherine stressed the pivotal importance of the family, especially in tough times and this is a possible theme for the King’s message at a highly pressured time for the royal family.”

“The challenges facing them are also facing a great many others," Fitzwilliams shared.

He went on to add that the King Charles knows the significance “attached to being seen” and is “reportedly hoping to attend the annual Easter service at Windsor.”

“Last year the royal family were out in force, this year numbers will be limited but interest, usually minimal compared to their appearance at Christmas, will be worldwide."