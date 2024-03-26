 
Brian Tyree Henry dubs Aaron Taylor-Johnson ‘perfect' for the next James Bond

March 26, 2024

Brian Tyree Henry shared his thoughts recently on whether Aaron Tyler-Johnson would be a good "James Bond" or not.

For those who are not aware, Aaron was reportedly offered the role of James Bond as Daniel Craig’s successor with the Nocturnal Animal actor himself admitting that the links were flattering to him.

“I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment”, he told Numero magazine.

However, the rumours were later classified as false.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of his new film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor weighed in on the casting rumour and shared, “Everything about that is perfect”.

"He is absolutely stealthy, he looks amazing, he is a great actor”, he mentioned before adding, "I hope I can be his Bond villain”.

It is pertinent to note here that the duo starred together in the 2022 film Bullet Train as the chaotic work partners, Tangerine and Lemon. 

Their hilarious on-screen banter was so well-received that the audience demanded a separate spin-off series or movie for the duo.

