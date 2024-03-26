Zendaya lined up to return with Tom Holland for 'Spider Man 4'

Zendaya is reported to return to the Marvel superhero franchise alongside beau Tom Holland.

Fans are excited as the update regarding Spiderman 4’s production went online and began hoping for their favorite web-slingers to share the silver screen once again.

According to a renowned entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider, discussions are underway for Spider-Man 4 to commence filming this fall.

However, while details of the production remain under wraps and the green light from its makers is pending, the buzz surrounding Spiderman 4 intensifies, fueling discussions across social media platforms.

Another prominent speculation gaining momentum online is the potential return of the 27-year-old actress’ to the franchise, with fans yearning for more of the dynamic duo’s performance.

In the exclusive report, Sneider hinted at the Dune star reprising her role as Mary Jane in the upcoming installment and citing it as the reason behind the delay of Euphoria 3.

The report also mentioned Justin Lin possibly stepping into the director’s chair to provide a fresh perspective on the superhero saga.

It is worth mentioning here that the report comes a year after the president of MCU confirmed a fourth Spider-Man movie and stated, “We have the story, our writers are just now starting to put our grand ideas for that on paper”, followed by Hollands desire to reprise his role in the beloved franchise.

Nonetheless, while the next chapter in the Spider-Verse saga awaits confirmation, one thing is certain: Zendaya and Holland’s reunion has sparked a frenzy of excitement among fans, eager for another thrilling adventure in the storyline.