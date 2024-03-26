Christina Ricci reveals turth behind disturbed Cleo bond

Christina Ricci reveals reason for disturbed bond with daughter

Christina Ricci, the Adams Family actress recently talked about her disturbed relationship with daughter Cleopatra, who turned 2 in December.



Ricci shared everything during her appearance on the Let's Be Clear podcast with host Shannen Doherty.

There she admitted that being away from home during the filming of Yellowjackets has affected her mother-daughter bond.

"Last year I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for Yellowjackets. She didn't know me. We had no bond. So that was very upsetting," she admitted.

The 44-year-old actress also continued on to say, “My kids do not like it when I travel. When I'm away, I try to take my son with me as much as I can.”

But with that comes added costs and while mentioning how costly it gets to travel with kids Ricci said, "If you're a series regular, you have to pay for everything, so I can't... every time I go up and down, I can't pay for four people, four flights, you know, and the rooms that you would need and all...it's just too expensive to travel with everybody all the time."

While she admits it is difficult to maintain a good work-life balance Ricci still makes every effort to manage it properly and said, "I try to get back as often as I can, I think really the thing that I learned, especially with my son, is mixing him into my work life. Why can't he come for the weekend to a convention and see what it's like?"

Christina Ricci welcomed daughter Cleo in December 2021, whom she shares with husband, Mark Hampton. She also has a 9-year-old son Freddie with ex-husband, James Herdegen.