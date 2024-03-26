Prince William will have palace ‘choreograph' meeting with Harry if he visits

File Footage

Prince William will have the Palace “choreograph” his meeting with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, in case he decides to visit him and Kate Middleton during his UK visit in May.



While a report by The Telegraph has claimed William and Kate “have no plans for reconciliation during his visit” as they have put “Harry problem” to back of their minds, an expert suggested otherwise.

In a conversation with The Mirror, royal expert and author Tom Quinn said that Harry is expected to pay a visit to the Prince and Princess of Wales during his visit.

Not only that, the expert also claimed that the Duke of Sussex will “certainly make efforts” to have a meeting with William and Kate following her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

However, in case the meeting happens, Prince William will have the Palace organize and choreograph it so that he can avoid any awkward or difficult conversation with his brother.

“If it happens at all it's to be a very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations,” Quinn said.